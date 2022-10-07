Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Join KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick for the inside scoop on Broncos-Bulldogs storylines, injury updates and a live look at Saturday's scene on The Blue.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State welcomes Fresno State to Albertsons Stadium Saturday night for a massive Mountain West Conference matchup and battle for the Milk Can.

While both programs have faced some unexpected adversity in 2022, particularly on offense, the rivalry showdown remains highly anticipated. On Thursday, Boise State Athletics announced tickets for the Broncos-Bulldogs clash are sold out.

Homecoming week and Parent & Family Weekend at Boise State University should bring a chaotic environment to The Blue. In last week's win over San Diego State, Bronco Nation contributed to seven Aztec false starts.

The Broncos found their footing in the second half last Friday as redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green made his first start and Dirk Koetter debuted as offensive coordinator. Boise State stormed to 35 unanswered points thanks to a dominant effort on the ground.

This week, Green and Co. look to play a complete, four-quarter game. Boise State's rock-solid defense has kept the Broncos within striking distance the majority of 2022.

Fresno State will be without star quarterback and Preseason All-Mountain West phenom Jake Haener on Saturday, giving defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson's group another opportunity to pounce early and create a chaotic environment at Albertsons Stadium.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. and will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1. Boise State is going with black helmets and pants, with the blue home jerseys against the Bulldogs.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 73% chance to win its second-straight game against Fresno State Saturday. ESPN's spread gives the Broncos a 7.5 advantage at home.