Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Friday at 5 p.m. MT

BOISE, Idaho — After a whirlwind of events since its loss at UTEP last Friday, the Boise State football team looks to bounce back in style on The Blue against San Diego State under the lights of Albertsons Stadium.

After the Broncos managed just 177 yards of total offense in a brutal 27-10 loss to UTEP last Friday, head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. Boise State's 93 passing yards against the Miners ranks last since the program's FBS debut in 1997.

Now, the Boise State offense begins a new era under former head coach and longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter. The Broncos also have a new quarterback at the helm for Friday's showdown with the Aztecs.

Fourth-year starter Hank Bachmeier told ESPN he has started the process to enter the transfer portal, Pete Thamel reported Tuesday. Hours earlier, Avalos announced redshirt freshman Taylen Green will start on The Blue vs. SDSU.

Friday's Mountain West Conference battle is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. MT at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

STATS COMPARISON

Total offense: YPG - FBS rank

Boise State: 283.2 - No. 121

San Diego State: 293.5 - No. 117

Passing offense:

Boise State: 163 - No. 114

San Diego State: 73.8 - No. 130

Rushing offense:

Boise State: 120.2 - No. 106

San Diego State: 219.8 - No. 18

Total defense: YPG - FBS rank

Boise State: 266.8 - No. 15

San Diego State: 393.2 - No. 84

Passing yards allowed:

Boise State: 159.8 - No. 13

San Diego State: 258.8 - No. 96

Rushing defense:

Boise State: 107 - No. 31

San Diego State: 134.5 - No. 62

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 75.7% chance to win Friday's Mountain West Conference showdown at Albertsons Stadium, listing the Broncos as 6-point favorites at home.

BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and WynnBet Sportsbook also have a 6-point line for the game, while FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Aztecs as 6.5-point underdogs.