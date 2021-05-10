Watch Bronco Roundup Game Day show before Boise State takes on No. 10 BYU

Jay Tust and Will Hall break down everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Saturday's game at BYU in Provo.

Heading into week six of the college football regular season, the Boise State Broncos are in unfamiliar territory with a 2-3 record for the first time since 2001. The road forward doesn't get any easier for the Broncos when they travel to Utah this week to take on the Brigham Young Cougars.

When Boise State takes the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, they'll face the tenth-ranked team in the country. BYU has a record of 5-0 going into Saturday's game.

The rivalry game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday and will be nationally televised on ABC.

