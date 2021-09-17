Live at 6 p.m. MT Saturday: Bronco Round Game Day breaks down Oklahoma State vs. Boise State

The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 18.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

After course-correcting against the University of Texas-El Paso in week two with a 13-54 win, the Boise State University football team will host the Cowboys from Oklahoma State University in a highly anticipated matchup at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos (1-1) will host the Cowboys (2-0) on The Blue on Saturday night. This is the first time in the regular season that Boise State has hosted a Big 12 Conference foe.

In Las Vegas, Boise State is favored over the Cowboys by five points. While Oklahoma State is undefeated, the Cowboys struggled against a FCS school in week one and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in a week two rivalry game.

For more on the matchup between the Broncos and Cowboys, information about how to watch it and details on shuttles and parking, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide here.

The Bronco Roundup Game Day show on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7 will be live from 6 p.m. MT up until kickoff at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday.

The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tap or click here to find out more on how to watch the Broncos play the Cowboys.

Following the final whistle of the game, KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel will live-stream the Broncos' post-game press conference, which will feature head coach Andy Avalos and several Boise State players and/or coaches discussing the outcome of the Broncos' home opener.