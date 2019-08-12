BOISE, Idaho — It's official Bronco Nation, Boise State is going to the Mitsubishi Las Vegas Bowl to play the 7-5 Washington Huskies in what will be coach Chris Petersen's final game as Washington's head coach.

Before you start planning your trip to Vegas, watch a live stream of the Broncos' press conference on their bowl invitation and their matchup against the Huskies. The press conference has now ended, but we will have individual interviews up shortly.

Coach Bryan Harsin and the team captains - seniors David Moa and Kekoa Nawahine - will answer questions about the trip to the Las Vegas Bowl for the fifth time and what it will be like to play against the Broncos' former coach.

On Dec. 2, Chris Petersen announced that he will be resigning as Washington's head coach following their bowl game. During his press conference the following day, he said the stress and anxiety of being a head coach was wearing down on him and that his "whole plan is to get rested, recharged, and redirected."

Boise State (12-1, 9-0) is 4-0 all-time in the Vegas Bowl and previously beat the Huskies in the bowl back in 2012, in a 28-26 classic.

The Broncos last played in the Vegas Bowl in 2017, when they beat the Oregon Ducks 38-28.

The Vegas Bowl will air on ABC at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

