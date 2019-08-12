BOISE, Idaho — It's official Bronco Nation, Boise State is going to the Mitsubishi Las Vegas Bowl to play the 7-5 Washington Huskies in what will be coach Chris Petersen's final game as Washington's head coach.

Before you start planning your trip to Vegas, watch a live stream of the Broncos' press conference on their bowl invitation and their matchup against the Huskies. The press conference has now ended, but we will have individual interviews up shortly.

Coach Bryan Harsin and the team captains - seniors David Moa and Kekoa Nawahine - will answer questions about the trip to the Las Vegas Bowl for the fifth time and what it will be like to play against the Broncos' former coach.

On Dec. 2, Chris Petersen announced that he will be resigning as Washington's head coach following their bowl game. During his press conference the following day, he said the stress and anxiety of being a head coach was wearing down on him and that his "whole plan is to get rested, recharged, and redirected."

Boise State (12-1, 9-0) is 4-0 all-time in the Vegas Bowl and previously beat the Huskies in the bowl back in 2012, in a 28-26 classic. 

The Broncos last played in the Vegas Bowl in 2017, when they beat the Oregon Ducks 38-28.

The Vegas Bowl will air on ABC at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Slideshow: Hawai'i vs. Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has water dumped on him after winning the Mountain West Championship over Hawaii in a NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) goes airborne over Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley, middle, and Hawaii defensive back Ikem Okeke, right, for a 5 yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) scrambles with the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson, right, scrambles away from Hawaii defensive lineman Derek Thomas, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State offensive lineman John Molchon (77) lifts Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) up high in the air after a 5 yard touchdown run against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson (9) throws the ball against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Hawaii wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh, center, is pulled down by Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, bottom, as Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver, left, and Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker, right, move in to help with the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd II, left, turns back to catch the ball in front of Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Hawaii running back Miles Reed, center, breaks away from the Boise State defense on a 25 yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) looks to throw the ball against Boise State during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) celebrates with a Mountain West and We Want Bama sign on the awards stand with Boise State President Marlene Tromp, left, after the Mountain West Championship game an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Hawaii wide receiver Jason-Matthew Sharsh (3) tries to spin away from Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho (28) on a run during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Championship Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 31-10. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)