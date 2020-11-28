Bronco Roundup Game Day show live at 1 p.m.: What Boise State faithful need to know about the 4-0 San Jose State Spartans

Only in 2020 would the Broncos' matchup against San Jose State have conference championship implications.

BOISE, Idaho — Only in the year 2020 would Boise State's matchup versus San Jose State have championship implications. The Broncos and Spartans, who are both tied for second in the conference standings, will battle for a likely spot in the Mountain West Championship game when they play on The Blue on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State is 14-0 against the Spartans since they first played in 1978 but San Jose State has made the most of a wild football season by going 4-0 this year. Boise State is 4-1 for the year, but their sole loss came at the hands of non-conference rival BYU so that loss does not affect them in the conference standings.

The winner of Saturday's game will be in the driver's seat in their quest for a conference championship. Ahead of the Broncos and Spartans in the standings is the 5-0 Nevada Wolfpack.

