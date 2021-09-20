Andy Avalos's press conference on Boise State's loss vs. Oklahoma State and Broncos' next game at 1:30 p.m. MT

At 1:30 p.m. MT Monday, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and some of his coaching staff will discuss the Broncos' next game against Utah State on Saturday.

On Saturday night, the Boise State Broncos lost on The Blue 21-20 against the Cowboys of Oklahoma State University. The Broncos are now 1-2 on the season and their next game will be on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. MT in Logan, UT against the Utah State Aggies.

As first-year head coach Andy Avalos and his coaching staff turn their attention to addressing how the team can improve from their second loss on the season and prepare for the start of conference play, Avalos and coaches will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Head coach Andy Avalos will likely be joined by offensive coordinator Tim Plough and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson during his press Monday press conference.

After three weeks into the 2021 season, the Broncos are still trying to find an identity on offense and have yet to put together a complete game through four full-quarters. The Broncos flashed potential and promise in each of their three games, going up 21-0 against UCF in week one, scoring 31 points in the second quarter alone against UTEP and the Broncos' defense largely contained a Big 12 offense in Oklahoma State to 21 total points, including a second-half shutout.

However, the Broncos have also shown a lot of weaknesses through three weeks of play. The defense struggles to make an impact at the line of scrimmage and in the trenches, and the offense still hasn't found any consistency in its running game, even with a solid stable of running backs on paper.

During Monday's press conference, Avalos and company will likely discuss what went wrong for the Broncos on Saturday night and how they plan on correcting those mistakes ahead of their game against Utah State on this coming Saturday morning.

