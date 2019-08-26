BOISE, Idaho — At 1 p.m. on Monday, watch the live stream of Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference before the Broncos take on the Florida State Seminoles in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Aug. 31.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Harsin announced that true freshman Hank Bachmeier will be the Broncos' new starting quarterback, beating redshirt sophomore Chase Cord and Junior Jaylen Henderson for the starting role.

The Broncos' first official depth chart was released on Monday morning, with a few surprises.

To catch up on everything Boise State football, make sure to watch the Bronco Roundup Preseason Special, which covers expectations, possible break-out players, and coaches' thoughts on fall camp in KTVB's Boise State football YouTube playlist.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from TIAA Bank Field from 4 to 5 p.m. on KTVB Channel 7 (Digital Channel 7.1), KTVB.COM and the Bronco Roundup App. Join Jay Tust and Brian Holmes for a live look at all of the major storylines leading up to kickoff.

