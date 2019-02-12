BOISE, Idaho — Watch Boise State coach Bryan Harsin's weekly press conference live at 1 p.m. Monday after the No. 19 Broncos held onto beat the Colorado State Rams 31-24 to end the regular season on Saturday.

With the win over the Rams, the Broncos are undefeated in Mountain West Conference play for the first time in program history. The last time Boise State went undefeated in conference play - Mountain West or WAC - was in 2009 when the Broncos went 14-0 and won the team's second-ever Fiesta Bowl against TCU.

During his weekly press conference, coach Harsin is likely to discuss what going 8-0 in conference play means to the team, how senior quarterback Jaylon Henderson played in his third-ever career start, and preview their game against Hawai'i in the conference title game.

Don't expect Harsin to shed much light on the current status of freshman Hank Bachmeier or sophomore Chase Cord in his news conference, as he has continued to be coy about their statuses and who's the starter each week.

RELATED: Boise State climbs the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after beating Colorado State

RELATED: Chris Petersen steps down as Huskies head coach

The press conference will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel. If you miss any of it, a recording of it will be included in this article so you can watch it whenever and wherever you want to.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Boise State will host the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors for the Mountain West Conference Championship at Albertsons Stadium. It is the third straight year that the Broncos are hosting the conference title game and the fourth time ever in the Harsin era.

The Broncos beat the Warriors 59-37 on Oct. 12. The score suggests that the game was closer than it was - the Broncos led 52-21 going into the fourth quarter.

As of Sunday, Boise State is a 14.5 point favorite over Hawai'i.

RELATED: Henderson, No. 20 Boise State hang on for 31-24 win over CSU

RELATED: Watch Broncos' post-game press conference after Boise State beat Colorado State 31-24

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State Football coverage in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: Boise State football: More important than 8-0