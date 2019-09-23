BOISE, Idaho — Watch Boise State coach Bryan Harsin's weekly press conference live next Monday 1 p.m. on Monday at KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Thanks to the bye week, there wasn't a scheduled press conference last week.

The No. 16 Boise State Broncos (4-0, 1-0) are now the highest they've been ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll since 2016. The Broncos had a bye week last week after they beat Air Force (2-1, 0-1) 30-19 on Friday night.

Boise State is in the driver's seat for the chance to play in the Cotton Bowl, a New Year's 6 bowl, thanks to the chaos that happened two weeks ago, as five ranked teams ahead of the Broncos lost.

As the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, the Broncos have a clear path to a New Year's 6 bowl. They just need to continue to win and win the Mountain West Conference Championship in December. Boise State has played in the Mountain West Championship for the last two years but lost to Fresno State 19-16 in overtime at Albertsons Stadium last season.

In week five, there wasn't much movement in either the AP Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll, as Boise State remained at No. 16 and No. 16 the polls. Boise State fans should also take note that the 3-1 UCF Golden Knights have already climbed back to 18th in the AP Poll and 19th in the Coaches.

