Watch: Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and players react to Broncos' blowout win over Colorado State

The Broncos are now 10-0 all-time against Colorado State and are 3-1 on the season. Hear from the players and coach Harsin about what this win means.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday night, the Boise State Broncos took on the Colorado State Rams at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos (2-1, 1-1) hosted the Rams with a plan to right the ship after an "embarrassing" 34-point loss to BYU in week three.

After the game, coach Bryan Harsin and a couple of Boise State players will meet with the Treasure Valley sports news media to discuss the outcome of the game. The post-game press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Senior linebacker Riley Whimpey said the Broncos' 34-point loss fueled the team's focus going into Thursday's game, and it showed with his 13 solo tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

"After that loss, we let it feel that we let it fuel our fire and got back to work the next day and didn't stop working and so I really feel like that paid off for our whole team. And that's, you know, we came out and got a win," he said.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated with quotes and statistics from the game during the post-game presser so make sure to check back for updates.

In the Broncos third win of the season, the Rams didn't have much of a fighting chance of keeping the game close. Boise State's special teams returned two blocked kicks and a blocked punt for touchdowns. At halftime, Boise State led 42-7 with 21 points scored from each the offense and special times.

Cornerback and kick returner Avery Williams blocked two kicks, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The Broncos' first possession of the second half sputtered out with a three and out. The Rams moved quickly with a touchdown of their own and Boise State lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. It only took the Rams one play to score another touchdown to bring the game to 21-42. Colorado State wouldn't score again in the rest of the game after scoring 14 points in 17 seconds.

Gallery: Colorado State vs. Boise State on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Albertsons Stadium 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Boise State responded with a field goal and then a big-man touchdown that came when redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Crabtree caught wide receiver Khalil Shakir's fumble as he strolled into the endzone. That ended up being the final score of the game, with the Broncos winning 52-21.