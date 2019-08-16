BOISE, Idaho — True freshman wide receiver DK Blaylock has left the Boise State football program prior to the start of the season, the university confirmed on Friday.

Blaylock was a three-star recruit out of New Deal High School in New Deal, Texas. As a senior, he caught 51 passes for 1,161 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to being named the Texas District 2 2A co-offensive MVP.

In addition to Boise State, Blaylock had 10 other offers coming out of high school. Both Illinois and Kansas recruited him along with Iowa State, where Blaylock originally committed to back in June 2018.

Boise State returns plenty of production and potential at wide receiver this fall. Seniors Akilian Butler and John Hightower are the elders of a group that includes juniors CT Thomas and Octavius Evans, sophomore Khalil Shakir, and redshirt freshman Billy Bowens and Stefan Cobbs.

SCOTT SLANT: 1,000-yard streak is expendable

WATCH: Bryan Harsin's first press conference of fall camp

The Broncos also signed wide receivers Khyheem Waleed and Shea Whiting along with Blaylock as a part of the 2019 recruiting class back in February.

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app