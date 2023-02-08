Three Boise State players invited to NFL Combine

Idaho native John Ojukwu, and safeties JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones are heading to Indianapolis. It's the largest group of Broncos to earn invites since 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 NFL Combine is just three weeks away, and a trio of former Boise State standouts have been invited to showcase their skills on professional football's biggest stage for prospects.

The list, released on Wednesday, includes offensive lineman and Idaho native John Ojukwu, free safety Tyreque Jones and strong safety JL Skinner.

Jones and Skinner are the first Bronco safeties to get an invite since Darian Thompson in 2016. Thompson ended up going in the third round of the NFL Draft to the Giants.

Skinner was the first to announce his NFL Combine invite last month. The 2022 All-Mountain West First Team honoree finished the season with four interceptions, four pass breakups and 65 total tackles.

A year prior, the San Diego native landed on the all-conference second team after leading the Broncos with 92 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss.

Jones was the second Bronco to unveil his invite in late January, saying, "it's truly and honor and a blessing to have received an invitation."

The two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention returned for a sixth season this past fall. He finished with 34 tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss, and his interception against San Diego State helped spark a comeback against the Aztecs that, one could argue, changed the course of the entire season for the Broncos.

Ojukwu was also included on Wednesday's list of invites, and deservingly so. The back-to-back first-team All-Mountain West honoree, and Boise High School graduate was a staple on Boise State's offensive line for the past four years.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle was the only Bronco to start all 14 games on offense. Ojukwu also started in all 12 games in 2021 and all seven contests in 2020.

Overall, this will be the largest batch of Boise State players to head to Indianapolis since 2020.

The 2023 NFL Combine runs Feb. 28 through March 6.