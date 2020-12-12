The adventures of Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier: 'Pretty gutsy move but I can respect it'

Sky diving on a whim is an excellent college student adventure, but maybe less so for the Broncos' starting quarterback.

BOISE, Idaho — The long drive on the I-84 between Boise and the Oregon border leaves plenty of time to stew on ideas and thoughts. And Boise State sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier took some of that time while he went back and forth driving to work at a Fruitland car wash and decided to go skydiving.

An excellent college student adventure, but maybe less so for the now 4-1 Broncos' starting quarterback.

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust caught up with Bachmeier, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, and tight end John Bates about the quarterback's adventure.

Jay Tust: "Did you guy skydiving this summer?"

Hank Bachmeier: "I did, yeah. I did a few things this summer that I guess were adventurous. The adventures of Hank Bachmeier, I guess, I don't know."

Jay Tust: "Why did you choose skydiving?"

Hank Bachmeier: "I worked at a car wash in Fruitland, Tyler Englen, he's one of my best friends on the team. His parents own a car wash in Fruitland, so during COVID when we're doing football, I needed some money so I would go out every day to Fruitland with him to work at the car wash. And then one day, I think it's in Caldwell, on the way out to Caldwell from Boise, they've got a skydiving airport and I was like, 'What the heck is this?' And I just said, 'Screw it.' I called them up and they were like, 'Yeah, a couple hundred bucks.' And I was like, 'Alright, I'll do it.' So I did it with my girlfriend and we tandem dived. I don't know if I would do it again but I can say that I did it."

Jay Tust: "What do you think about the adventures of hank Bachmeier?"

Eric Kiesau: "Well, I love his spirit and I love that he loves being a kid and a college student as well. I love that part of him, I really do, but on top of that he's a really good football player so that makes him a little more special."

Jay Tust: "Did you know that he went skydiving or did you have a reaction to that?"

Eric Kiesau: "I did know and he had a great time and it shows a big-time adrenaline rush so I'm glad he actually got the opportunity to do it."

John Bates: "Pretty gutsy move but I can respect it. That's something not a lot of people can do, so hats off to him."

Jay Tust: "How did you end up working at a car wash? Did you commute from Boise every day?"

Hank Bachmeier: "Yeah, we worked from 1 to 8 o'clock at night every single day, and Tyler's mom, mama Jane, she took us some food out there after work and we'd get back and do it all over again."