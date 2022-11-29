Taylen Green named Mountain West Freshman of the Year, 14 Broncos recognized

Green's season-changing effort earned him freshman of the year honors. Additionally, JL Skinner and John Ojukwu were named to the All-Mountain West First Team.

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of Saturday's championship on The Blue, the Mountain West announced its all-conference teams and individual honors Tuesday, highlighted by a handful of Boise State Broncos.

The season-changing effort and impressive performance of Boise State quarterback Taylen Green earned him Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors Tuesday. Additionally, Andy Avalos was named conference coach of the year.

Since taking over as the starter behind center, Green and the Broncos are 7-1, with three-consecutive wins entering Saturday's bout against Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium.

Green's development has been trending upward rapidly since September. In last week's win over Utah State, the second-year freshman totaled five touchdowns, including a record-breaking 91-yard score to put the game on ice.

The Texas native continues to impress through the air as well, throwing for more than 200 yards in six of his eight 2022 starts. Green is 136-of-211 (64.5%) this fall, with 1,730 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions.

According to Tuesday's news release, Green is the first Bronco quarterback to run for 100 yards or more in a game since 2014. He is also the first Boise State gunslinger with two 100-yards games in one season (Oregon State and San Diego State).

Green owns 437 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this fall.

13 other Boise State players also earned all-Mountain West honors Tuesday.

Sixth-year left tackle John Ojukwu and senior safety JL Skinner both landed on the All-Mountain West First Team. Ojukwu, a Boise High grad and four-year starter, also earned first-team honors last fall.

Skinner received second-team honors one year ago. The California native leads the Boise State defense with four interceptions in 2022.

Despite rushing for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games, Bronco running back George Holani surprisingly did not appear on Tuesday's first team offense.

Holani was one of five Boise State players instead selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team, alongside Cade Beresford (OL), Scott Matlock (DL), Ezekiel Noa (LB) and DJ Schramm (LB).

#BoiseState RB George Holani wasn’t named a 1st Team All-Mountain West running back.



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Tell me you don’t watch football without telling me you don’t want football. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 29, 2022

Green and four other Broncos landed honorable mention nods; Caleb Biggers (CB), Jonah Dalmas (K), Ashton Jeanty (RB) and Tyreque Jones (Nickel).

Boise State battles Fresno State for the Mountain West title at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. MT on FOX.