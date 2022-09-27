Taylen Green named starting QB for Boise State's matchup with SDSU

Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green will start behind center for Boise State Friday against San Diego State, head coach Andy Avalos said Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — One day after sources told KTVB fourth-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier was entering the transfer portal, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced Taylen Green will start behind center Friday on The Blue against San Diego State.

Tuesday's announcement is the third significant announcement for Boise State football since its 27-10 loss at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) last Friday. On Saturday, Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and promoted Dirk Koetter.

Bachmeier never redshirted, starting since the day he arrived on campus at Boise State. NCAA rules now allow a player to play in a maximum of four games in a season while still maintaining the ability to redshirt. Bachmeier played in his fourth game of the season at UTEP on Friday.

In addition to that, Bachmeier can also still utilize his COVID-season, giving him two more years of eligibility. Bachmeier has already graduated, which allows him to enter the transfer portal immediately.

Bachmeier was not at practice Tuesday on The Blue, as expected. Pete Thamel reported Bachmeier told ESPN he has started the process to enter the transfer portal.

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier (@qbhank19) tells ESPN that he’s initiated the process to enter the transfer portal. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he goes next. His priorities in a new school are winning and NFL development. More: https://t.co/0nIR77ixAr — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 27, 2022

Tuesday's news is not surprising considering Green's status as the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback through four games. He also took the majority of the No. 1 quarterback snaps Tuesday morning, but Boise State's depth chart for Friday's contest has not been released yet.

In the Broncos' season-opening loss at Oregon State, Green stepped in during the second quarter in place of Bachmeier following two interceptions and an interception.

Green, the redshirt freshman out of Lewisville, Texas, went 19-of-28 for 155 yards passing with an interception in the 34-17 loss at Reser Stadium. Green displayed his explosive playmaking ability in his 2022 debut, rushing for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Some highlights from #BosieState's practice this morning...



Newly promoted OC Dirk Koetter was working with a QB group that included Taylen Green, Sam Vidlak, Colt Fulton and Maddux Madsen.



Green seemed to get a majority of the reps, but we're still waiting on a depth chart. pic.twitter.com/SyXUzyxCuK — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 27, 2022

Taylen Green took the first reps in #Boisestate quarterback drills today, followed by Sam Vidlak pic.twitter.com/6itIyCLJxS — Brady Frederick (@BradyFrederick_) September 27, 2022

Bachmeier, one of the highest rated recruits in school history, arrived at Boise State in January 2019. He immediately won the starting job, and in his first game as a starter he led the Broncos to the program's biggest comeback win ever over a Power 5 opponent, Florida State University. As a true freshman, he was tabbed "Hurricane Hank," throwing for a career-high 407 yards in a 36-31 victory.

Injuries and COVID protocols limited Bachmeier to just 13 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a junior in 2021, he played in all 12 games, battling through a knee injury for most of the fall. He set career-highs in completions (252), passing yards (3,080) and touchdowns (20).

His senior year has been a struggle though, including the Sept. 3 loss at Oregon State. The Broncos also had their worst passing performance since 1997 when they only threw for 93 yards in the loss to the Miners.

It's well known Boise State has had protection issues over the last few years. The Broncos have surrendered 71 sacks since the start of the 2019 season, with Bachmeier on the receiving end of 57 of them.

Following Bachmeier's expected departure, Boise State's quarterback room includes Green, redshirt freshman Sam Vidlak — who transferred from Oregon State — freshman Maddux Madsen and redshirt freshman Colt Fulton.

Friday's Mountain West showdown at Albertsons Stadium kicks off at 6 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.