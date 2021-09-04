Watch live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Andy Avalos holds press conference on Boise State's loss to UCF, next game against UTEP

After Thursday's close loss, the Broncos will return to The Blue on Sept. 10 to take on UTEP.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team's season opener against the University of Central Florida in Orlando was on Thursday. While the 31-36 loss to the Knights was heartbreaking and infuriating for many in Bronco Nation, there are still 11 regular-season games left for Boise State and the Broncos are returning to the friendly confines of The Blue in week two.

Before Boise State tries to record their first win of the season against the University of Texas-El Paso on Friday, Sept. 10, head coach Andy Avalos will hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon. Avalos will be joined by defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Tim Plough.

The first-year head coach is anticipated to reflect on the Broncos' five-point loss to UCF and look ahead to their home opener against the UTEP Miners.

Immediately after the Broncos' game against UCF, Avalos and Plough held a post-game press conference where Avalos called the loss heartbreaking and Plough shouldered the blame for the offense's second-half woes.

"It's heartbreaking that we didn't finish," Avalos said. "We didn't finish the game. But the biggest thing for us is we're excited about who we can become and where we can grow from here."

"Just we didn't come out of the second half with the right energy, with the right, probably with the right plan for my end too," Plough said. "I'll take the blame on that our third quarter just wasn't where it needed to be and it starts with me and the staff, making sure we do a better job coming out of the second half."

Heading into week two, the Broncos will likely focus on the running game, which should be boosted with a healthy George Holani, who was held out of the UCF game, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who was on a rep count during the game.

With Holani and Shakir back at 100% against UTEP, the Broncos' offense should rebound after only getting. Running back Andrew Van Buren led Boise State's rushing attack with ten carries for 26 yards. Oregon transfer running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio led ended the game with 12 carries for 23 yards.

"We all know that we need to establish the run game, we can't just drop back and throw the ball every play, so that hurt us," Plough said.

Following Sunday's press conference, this article will have individual clips of each of the coaches' interviews. Check back for updates.

The press conference will be streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel. To watch the conference live, click below: