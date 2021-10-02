Run of the game: Spectator sprints across the blue turf during Boise State game against Nevada

The man reportedly jumped the fence on the south side of the stadium, took his shirt off and ran across the field. When he reached the end zone, he began dancing.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's loss to Nevada on Saturday afternoon was tough on the players, coaches, and all of Bronco Nation, but one fan tried to lift everyone's spirits in the second half by sprinting across the blue turf.

The man, who was not identified, reportedly jumped over the fence on the south side of the stadium, took his shirt off and sprinted across the field. When he reached the opposite end zone, he began dancing in front of a group of enthusiastic fans.

Fans responded, cheering on the man as he continued.

Boise State security and other staff members weren't as enthusiastic about the incident. They initially tried to remove the man from the field, but in what looked like a game of cat-and-mouse, he ran from the staff.

As he was chased, fans in the stands got louder than they had been throughout the entire second half.

The man continued running from security and staff for about ten seconds and ran through the field, where players were still lining up. One of Boise State's players attempted to trip the man, which allowed umpire Sheldon Davis and another staff member to tackle the man to the ground, according to the Associated Press.

As the man was detained, the fans got even louder.

A fan just ran on the field. Loudest cheer of the entire second half so far. pic.twitter.com/uiOc0Z0qvr — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) October 2, 2021

Security detained the man, but it is not known if he was arrested or removed from the stadium.

