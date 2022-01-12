'The brotherhood here is real': Seyi Oladipo credits Boise State vets for early success

"Every program talks about, 'we're brothers, we're brothers,' but here it really stands different," Oladipo said on leaders like JL Skinner and Tyreque Jones.

BOISE, Idaho — In last week's win over Utah State, Boise State sophomore Seyi Oladipo capped off the Broncos' undefeated Mountain West season with a 48-yard pick six off Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas.

The 5-11, 200-pound Colorado native also notched Boise State's first interception returned for a touchdown of the 2022 season.

Boise State was short at defensive back last week after standout safety JL Skinner was ejected on a questionable targeting call. Skinner's backup, Alexander Teubner, was also out of the game. The Broncos were forced to move starting nickel Tyreque Jones to the back end, and Oladipo moved to the No. 1 nickel spot.

Oladipo was more than ready for the opportunity, and to make a game-changing play, thanks to the Broncos' preparation for the moment.

"Honestly, it felt like practice. We practice that type of route concept every week in different ways, we dress it up differently. We drill the skill," Oladipo said. "Every practice that we get a pick, we say 'clear the numbers.' I make the first guy miss, but we have everybody clearing the numbers, making sure nobody can touch me, that it's just me and the quarterback. Ahmed [Hassanein] came up to me and was like, 'hey, that tackle is probably going to hit you pretty hard if I didn't get in the way,' and I was like, 'thanks Ahmed.'"

Oladipo was quick to give props to his teammates for the assist.

The second-year player is one of the guys who is primed to be the future of the Broncos' defense, along with the likes of Ty Tanner and Andrew Simpson.

As the youngsters learn and develop, Oladipo gives credit to the vets Skinner and Jones who have paved the way moving forward.

"Those guys care so much about this program, that they care about you in turn, because the brotherhood here is real. Every program talks about, 'we're brothers, we're brothers,' but here it really stands different, where one of our guys goes down, when Tyreque goes down, we're like, 'it's for you.'"

Boise State hosts Fresno State for the Mountain West Championship Saturday at 2 p.m. MT on The Blue. The title bout will be nationally televised on Fox.