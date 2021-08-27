Live at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday: Andy Avalos and Boise State coaches to speak about Fall Camp, UCF

With Fall Camp wrapped up, the coaching staff's focus has turned to their preparation for the UCF Golden Knights.

BOISE, Idaho — At 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Boise State University head football coach Andy Avalos, Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson and the Broncos' offensive coordinator Tim Plough will meet with the Treasure Valley sports media to discuss the team's Fall Camp and where they are in preparation for their season opener game against the University of Central Florida on Sept. 2.

The press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

With Fall Camp wrapped up, the coaching staff's focus has turned to their preparation for the UCF Golden Knights.

In his last press conference, first-year head coach Andy Avalos said he's seen a lot of players improve throughout Fall Camp, especially on the offensive line. Avalos also announced that junior Hank Bachmeier would be the Broncos' starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season.

The 2021 campaign will be one of the toughest that the Broncos have had in recent years. After the Broncos travel to Orlando to take on the Knights, who have been one of the leaders of the Group of 5, Boise State will return to the safe confines of The Blue to take on UTEP on Sept. 10.

In week three of the season, the Broncos will then host the Oklahoma State Cowboys of the Big 12 on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. MT. Like the Broncos, the Cowboys landed just outside the reason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Broncos' schedule also includes matchups with rival Bringham Young University Cougars, Nevada Wolfpack and the San Diego State Aztecs.

Avalos said last week that it's important to remind players of what made Boise State football what it is now. Avalos explained that traditions "helped make who we are, its helped make this university who it is, this city. Its helped make countless people who they are."

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Will Hall will live-tweet everything Bronco Nation needed to know from Saturday's press conference. Scroll down to find KTVB's live blog.

On Saturday, Avalos will be joined by first-year offensive coordinator Tim Plough and first-year defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson. Plough was brought in from UC Davis, where he was the Aggies' offensive coordinator, and will likely play a West Coast-style offense. Danielson stayed in the City of Trees after former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin bolted to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Avalos, Plough and Danielson will all likely discuss the state of the Broncos with less than a week until the season opener and what they think of and expect from the Central Florida Golden Knights.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated following the press conference. Make sure to check back for updates.