Bronco Roundup Game Day live at 9 a.m.: Jay Tust and Will Hall break down the 2020 Mountain West Championship

The game day show will be live from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KTVB Idaho NewsChannel 7 and on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — This year may have thrown pretty much everything into disarray and saying the word normal can be even difficult to utter. Yet, the Boise State Broncos haven't strayed away from its own normal, which is winning games and going to the Mountain West Conference Championship.

At 2:40 p.m. MT on Fox, the 6-0 San Jose State Spartans will "host" the 5-1 Broncos at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas for the Mountain West title.

For Boise State, Saturday's game is business as usual. Under coach Bryan Harsin, the Broncos have been to the conference title game five times, with this year being the fourth consecutive title game appearance.

For San Jose State, 2020 has managed to be a stellar year. In the first time in over 80 years, the 25th ranked Spartans are 6-0 and are going to the Mountain West Conference Championship for the first time ever.

Before the game kicks off, start your Saturday morning with KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day, live at 9 a.m. MT. Sports Director Jay Tust and Will Hall will breakdown all of the storylines and matchups that Bronco Nation should know and make a few predictions of their own.

The game day show will be live from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KTVB Idaho NewsChannel 7 and on KTVB.COM.

After the 2020 conference champion is crowned, KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with coach Bryan Harsin and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so you can watch the press conference whenever and wherever you want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a game recap, highlights, and slideshow from the game.