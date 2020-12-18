Game Tracker: Will Boise State maintain dominance over the Mountain West, or is San Jose State the team of destiny?

Don't miss any of the action from Saturday's conference championship game with KTVB's game tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — The second time is the charm, right? It'll have to be when the 5-1 Boise State Broncos take on the 6-0 San Jose State Spartans on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas for the Mountain West Conference Championship.

Since San Jose State cannot host at its home field due to local COVID-19 restrictions, the Spartans will call Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas its home-away-from-home again when they take on the Broncos at 2:40 p.m. MT on Saturday.

The 25th ranked Spartans were scheduled to travel to Boise and play the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 28 until the game was canceled hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 cases within Boise State's program.

The Broncos are in the Mountain West Conference Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time during Bryan Harsin's tenure as head coach.

The Broncos are in the Mountain West Conference Championship for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time during Bryan Harsin's tenure as head coach.

With no fans and no inclement weather to contend with, Saturday's game will truly decide who is the better team.

"We're looking forward to traveling, and being there in Vegas and playing at Sam Boyd Stadium against a very good team," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said on Monday. "This is why you work so hard, to be in a game like this and to be able to play for a championship. You expect that the other team is going to be very good, which is exactly the case and we wouldn't want it any other way."

In any other year, the Spartans' shocking path to being 6-0 for the first time in over 80 years would be the talk of the Mountain West, but in 2020, just having the conference championship was the main worry this week.

In the preseason polls, San Jose State was voted to finish the season in tenth place.

"We are playing the best team in the Mountain West Conference and has been for a long time," coach Brent Brennan said during a press conference earlier this week. "It's the first time that we've ever played in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game and we've been in the conference for eight years.

When Boise State and San Jose State meet in the title game this Saturday, the Spartans will be looking for their first-ever win against the Broncos.

Boise State is 14-0 in the all-time series.

