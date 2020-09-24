Safety Jordan Happle to leave Boise State, enter transfer portal

Happle battled a number of injuries throughout his career and was limited to just 27 games over the last three years.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State safety Jordan Happle entered the transfer portal on Thursday and plans to leave the Broncos.

Happle told KTVB that he doesn't know where he's transferring to just yet, adding that he wants to take his time to make sure he makes the right decision.

"[I have] nothing but positive and great things," Happle told KTVB about his experience at Boise State. "Fantastic place with fantastic coaches and players. There's no bad blood between anyone there and myself or anything like that. I wish them nothing but the best and know they will do great. All love on both sides."

Happle battled a number of injuries throughout his career and was limited to just 27 games over the last three years.

The redshirt senior-to-be had some of his brightest moments in some of the biggest games. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he picked off former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert in the Las Vegas Bowl. Happle then recorded a career-high 7 tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss, in the 2018 Mountain West Championship Game against Fresno State.

Happle started four games in 2019 and was in line to compete for the starting role once again this season.

