Russell Wilson's advice leaves 'lasting impact' on Boise State's Hank Bachmeier

According to Boise State's Tim Plough, Wilson's message gave Bachmeier perspective on "what it means to be a leader, what it means to be a true quarterback."

BOISE, Idaho — As the Boise State football team prepares to embark on the 2022 campaign Saturday night in Corvallis, all eyes are on senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier.

Entering his fourth year as the Broncos' starter, Bachmeier appears to have a different attitude behind center. While the California kid assures he is still having fun with the day-to-day grind, Boise State's signal caller seems a little more serious this fall.

According to Boise State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Plough, one moment with a role model this summer gave Bachmeier a new perspective on his approach as leader.

During a trip to the City of Trees for an event with Alaska Airlines, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson caught up with Boise State's quarterback room. Plough said the nine-time NFL Pro Bowl player's words of wisdom became Bachmeier's focus in fall camp.

"I think that had a lasting impact on [Bachmeier], on just what it means to be a leader, what it means to be a true quarterback and not living and dying on every play," Plough said. "So, I think he's done a good job of focusing on that everyday at practice and he's had some really good days out there. I think when he's had a play or two not go his way -- which, against this defense is gonna happen -- he's done a great job bouncing back and having a positive response to that. I think he's grown a lot as a player and a leader. Expect him to have a great year."

Bronco Nation is aware of the pressure that comes with playing quarterback at Boise State University. Since becoming "Hurricane Hank" after defeating Florida State on the road in his college debut, Bachmeier has repeatedly faced criticism to overperform, despite facing injuries and constant pocket pressure.

"He's a really talented guy, really cares about this team, really cares about doing what he can do to help the team win and sometimes he puts a lot of that on his shoulders," Plough said.

As the Murrieta, Calif., native prepares to put more than three years worth of work on the line in 2022, Bachmeier is focused on easing that weight on his shoulders -- taking Wilson's advice into each practice.

"I'm trying to work on those things I just spoke about with Russ and I think that its really helped … There's a lot of things I can't control. There's a lot of things that are said that are outside of myself," Bachmeier said. "I can control the way I prepare. I can control simplifying my progressions and what I need to focus on, on the field and even off the field. The things you want, you life has to kind of -- your goals have to orientate towards that."

While the fourth-year starter has 25 career starts and sits seventh in Bronco history with 6,108 passing yards, Bachmeier is yet to accomplish his number-one goal.

Due to an injury during his freshman season in 2019, Bachmeier watched as Jaylon Henderson lifted the Mountain West Championship Game trophy as the offensive MVP.

Now, Boise State's senior leader wants to be the guy to bring the hardware to The Blue -- not for himself -- but for his Bronco teammates.

"I want to go out there, I want to win. I want to play good. I want us to win a lot of games and I want us to play well," Bachmeier said. "I want us to win a championship."

