Quarterback to leave Boise State football program

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State senior quarterback Jack Sears is no longer with the football program, a school official confirmed on Wednesday.

Sears transferred to Boise State in 2020, after three years at the University of Southern California. He competed in a heated two-way battle for the starting quarterback job each of the last two seasons for the Broncos, however, junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier beat him out both times.

Sears appeared in seven games during his Boise State tenure, mostly as a reserve. In the only game that he both started and finished, Sears completed 17 of 20 attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns in a, 49-30, win at Air Force last season. The performance earned him Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors.

He then started the following week against BYU but was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the sixth offensive play. It ended up being his final snap of the season, as he didn't play again in 2020.

Serving as the backup quarterback again this season, Sears appeared in four games. He completed two of six pass attempts for 48 yards and an interception.

The timing of the decision means Sears won't be available for whichever bowl game the Broncos end up in, which means true freshman quarterback Taylen Green will climb up the depth chart.

Green has only appeared in two games this fall, so he can still play in the bowl game and preserve his redshirt status, according to NCAA eligibility rules.

Sears still has one more year of collegiate eligibility. He can transfer and play immediately.