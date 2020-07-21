Preseason poll picks Boise State to win Mountain Division for 8th straight year

If preseason poll holds true, the Broncos will meet San Diego State in the 2020 Mountain West Championship Game.

BOISE, Idaho — It's a preseason streak unlike any other. For the thirteenth straight year, the Boise State football team will head into the fall as the favorite to win either their division or their conference.

Mountain West media members selected the Broncos to repeat as Mountain Division champs, the league announced on Tuesday. Boise State garnered 20 of 21 first-place votes, with Wyoming receiving the other nomination.

If the preseason poll holds true, the Broncos will meet San Diego State in the 2020 Mountain West Championship Game. The Aztecs earned 19 of 21 first-place votes in the West Division.

More often than not, Boise State has been able to back up expectations. Since their streak as the preseason favorites began back in 2008, they've claimed at least a share of seven conference championships.

Also, since the Mountain West moved to a two-division format in 2013, the Broncos have won the Mountain Division and advanced to the conference championship game four times. Boise State is 3-1 all-time in the Mountain West Championship Game, with their lone loss happening in 2018. Fresno State traveled to Boise and beat the Broncos 19-16 in overtime.

Since joining the Mountain West in 2011, the Broncos have won four league championships. They shared the top spot with Fresno State and San Diego State in 2012 and won the league outright in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The Mountain West also postponed its virtual media day event yesterday. It was previously set to take place July 27-29.

Mountain West Media Poll

Mountain Division

Boise State (21) - 125 points Wyoming (1) - 90 Air Force - 86 Utah State - 60 Colorado State - 59 New Mexico - 21

West Division

San Diego State (19) - 122 Nevada (2) - 100 Hawai'i - 74 Fresno State - 73 San Jose State - 43 UNLV - 29

