NCAA approves preseason model, Boise State allowed to start team activities two weeks early due to COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team officially has a plan to return to the field and begin gearing up for the 2020 season.

The NCAA DI Council approved a preseason model that will allow football programs around the country two additional weeks of organized activities.

While fall camp is scheduled to begin on August 7, there will be a gradual build-up to the event this year after a majority of programs lost practice time during the spring due to COVID-19.

Boise State, for example, only completed three of their 15 total practice allotment.

Beginning July 13, student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week.

On July 24, the required participation time could then jump to as many as 20 hours per week, but there are limitations as to the specifics of what student-athletes can do.

The Breakdown:

Up to 8 hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to 6 hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

Up to 6 hours per week for meetings. That includes film review, team meetings, position meetings and one-on-one meetings.

It is also important to note that during this extended window, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

In previous years, any activities prior to the beginning of fall camp were considered voluntary.

"Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, we believe this model provides institutions and their student-athletes flexibility to prepare for the upcoming season," said Shane Lyons, Chair of the DI Football Oversight Committee and Director of Athletics at West Virginia. "This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions."

Boise State is set to kick off the season against Georgia Southern on Sept. 5 at Albertsons Stadium.

