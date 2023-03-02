Mountain West unveils Boise State's 2023 football schedule

Bronco Nation, are you ready for some football? Boise State kicks off the 2023 season Sept. 2 on the road against Washington. Check out the full schedule here.

BOISE, Idaho — The countdown to kickoff is officially underway for the Boise State football program and Bronco Nation. On Thursday, the Mountain West unveiled its 2023 conference football schedule, laying out matchup dates and locations.

Boise State's nonconference schedule was previously released. The Broncos kick off the upcoming campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, against the University of Washington in Seattle.

The remaining out-of-conference slate includes showdowns at Albertsons Stadium against UCF (Sept. 9) and North Dakota (Sept. 16), with a second road contest at Memphis (Sept. 30).

In May 2022, the Mountain West announced its plans to eliminate the two-division format beginning with the 2023 season. Instead of the winners of the Mountain and West Divisions meeting in the conference title game, the two teams with the highest winning percentage will meet in the Mountain West Championship on Dec. 2.

Excluding the COVID-impacted season in 2020, this will be the conference's first campaign without divisions since 2012, according to Boise State Athletics.

Thursday's release does not include broadcast information, which will be announced in the future. Kickoff times will also be scheduled at a later date.

Boise State's first Mountain West matchup lies between nonconference matchups with North Dakota and Memphis. The Broncos will travel to face San Diego State on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Broncos host San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 7, before facing off with Colorado State on the road on Saturday, Oct. 14. Boise State has an "open" spot, without an opponent scheduled, for the weekend of Oct. 21.

Boise State goes back-and-forth between home and road games for the final five weeks of the season.

The Broncos will play at Albertsons Stadium against Wyoming (Oct. 28), New Mexico (Nov. 11) and for the regular-season finale against Air Force (Nov. 25). Boise State faces Fresno State (Nov. 4) and Utah State (Nov. 18) on the road.

In July 2022, the Mountain West Conference revealed its new football schedule rotation for the 2023-2025 seasons. Each program faces nine of 11 conference opponents at least twice during the three-year cycle, with one game at home and one on the road. Teams will also face two opponents each year from 2023 to 2025.

Broncos' 2023 schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 2: at Washington

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. UCF

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. North Dakota

Friday, Sept. 22: at San Diego State

Saturday, Sept. 30: at Memphis

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. San Jose State

Saturday, Oct. 14: at Colorado State

Saturday, Oct. 21: Open

Saturday, Oct. 28: vs. Wyoming

Saturday, Nov. 4: at Fresno State

Saturday, Nov. 11: vs. New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 18: at Utah State

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Air Force

Dec. 2: Mountain West Championship Game

Home games in BOLD

* Mountain West game