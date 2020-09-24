Boise State football could be hours from returning, pending Mountain West vote

It’s been six weeks since the Mountain West decided to indefinitely suspend the football season but that could change soon if the conference votes on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Will Boise State get to play football this fall? Bronco fans might know the answer by the time their heads hit the pillow on Thursday evening.

Momentum has been building towards this day for over a week now. Brett McMurphy of Stadium was the first to report that the Mountain West Conference was working towards a return to play plan last Thursday.

That news came just hours after the Mountain West released a statement, claiming they're working to "finalizing a plan for frequent, rapid response testing" so that sports could return "at the earliest possible opportunity."

Boise State President Marlene Tromp and director of athletics Curt Apsey each publicly expressed support of that statement last Friday.

"Nobody wants to play football more than the Broncos. We're really excited about the prospect," Tromp said. "We're working with all the new technologies that are coming out now ... about ways that we can treat and manage [COVID-19]."

It's College Football Saturday, and while #BoiseState isn't playing today, that could be a lot different six weeks from now.



There is significant momentum in the Mountain West to bring football back this fall.



Some of the things I learned this week...



— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 19, 2020

"I'm confident and more positive than I've ever been," Apsey said. "We've been through some tough times, but we're looking forward to tomorrow and the future."

Since last Thursday, multiple sources have confirmed to KTVB that the Mountain West has been mulling over multiple return to play options. The league then confirm to KTVB that a decision would be made in the coming weeks.

Both McMurphy and Pete Thamel of Yahoo also recently tweeted that the presidents of Mountain West member institutions will meet on Thursday. A source confirmed that is indeed the case.

Keep in mind, although a decision on whether or not to play football seems likely, a definitive answer has not been promised by Thursday.

A sense of urgency is crucial at this moment though, and any delay could derail a vision that teams around the league are anticipating.

A source tells me that Mountain West teams are expecting an 8-game season that kicks off on Oct. 24 at this point.



I've also been told the 7-game option hasn't really been discussed.



So the waiting game continues, but it sounds like we should have a decision this week. — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 22, 2020

A separate source confirmed to KTVB that teams are currently expecting to play an 8-game schedule that will kick off on Oct. 24. In order to hit that date, Mountain West teams need to start practicing. Traditionally, there is a 29-day preseason practice schedule. If applied to this year, that means that teams would have to start practice on Friday in order to play on Oct. 24.

KTVB reached out to the Mountain West for further clarification on whether or not typical practice standards will be applied to an atypical season. At the moment, we're all still searching for that answer.

At the very least, a spokesperson for the New Mexico football program cited that the NCAA council recommends four to six weeks of practice time prior to a season. That spokesperson told KTVB that the Lobos intended to follow those guidelines.

When it comes to preparing for a season, some teams are further along than others. As of this week, Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Wyoming all confirmed to KTVB that they are utilizing the 12 hours of weekly training that the NCAA is allowing teams who had their respective seasons either canceled or postponed.

That leaves Fresno State and Hawai'i as the two schools that are lagging in prep time. The Bulldogs are the only school in the Mountain West didn't have players on campus before the season was postponed, and as of last week, they hadn't had any on campus since the season was postponed, according to a school spokesperson.

For Hawai'i, while they did have players on campus this summer, the state is currently under a state-at-home order. That order is set to expire today.

It’s been six weeks since the Mountain West decided to indefinitely suspend the 2020 football season. Now, pending the approval of the league's presidents, it could be one month away from returning.

As both Tromp and Apsey stated last week: "Stay tuned."

