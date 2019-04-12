BOISE, Idaho — Broncos fans will get one more chance to see their team play on the Blue this season.

The Boise State football team will host its third consecutive Mountain West championship game on Saturday, as the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors return to Albertsons Stadium for the second time this season.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.

For the first time since joining the Mountain West in 2011, No. 19 Boise State (11-1, 8-0 MWC) went undefeated in conference play during the regular season. The Broncos secured their spot in the championship game by beating Utah State 56-21 on Nov. 23, and followed that win with a 31-24 victory over Colorado State last weekend.

Saturday's title game will be the Broncos' first game at Albertsons Stadium since a 42-9 demolition of New Mexico on Nov. 16.

Hawai'i (9-4, 5-3 MWC) will be making its second 2,800-mile trek to Boise this season. The Broncos beat the Warriors 59-37 on the Blue back on Oct. 13. Since that game, Hawai'i posted a 5-2 record, with losses at home to Air Force and Fresno State, but finished strong on a four-game win streak. The Warriors clinched the West Division title with a 14-11 win over San Diego State on Nov. 23.

At his Monday press conference, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said that, although the Broncos and Warriors have already played once this season, both teams have grown since that first game.

"There's a lot of things since we played Hawai'i [in October] that we've done differently," he said. "There's a lot of changes that have happened, a lot of things that we've done differently. So the team we were against Hawai'i was not the same team we are now."

Harsin noted that Hawai'i's impressive run to end the season did not go unnoticed.

"They're very talented," he said. "The way they have played, especially to finished out the regular season, we've got a lot of work to do this week.

"They've gotten better as the season has gone on," he added. "We're playing the same team but it's a new challenge for our guys."

GAME INFORMATION

Mountain West Championship Game: Hawai'i at Boise State

Saturday, Dec. 7

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 2 p.m. MT

Weather: Scattered showers, 46 degrees

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN (Roy Philpott, Kelly Stouffer, Lauren Sisler), which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 133 / 1133 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish Network: Channel 140

Cox: Channel 32 / 1032 (HD)

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender), which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the WatchESPN app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Cable One, Dish Network, and DirecTV).

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAMEDAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 9 to 10 a.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app.

Join Jay Tust, Will Hall and special guests live on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this championship matchup.

POLL POSITION

The Broncos moved up one spot to No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released on Tuesday, but still trail No. 17 Memphis (11-1, 7-1).

The Broncos (11-1, 8-0) jumped No. 20 Cincinnati (10-2, 7-1), who lost to Memphis on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference regular season finale.

At this point, all three teams are still in the running for a coveted berth in a New Years Six bowl game (the Cotton Bowl), which is awarded to the top-ranked Group of 5 conference champion.

Memphis and Cincinnati are set for a rematch this weekend in the AAC championship game. Should the Bearcats win, it remains to be seen if the College Football Playoff Committee would rank a two-loss AAC champion over a one-loss MWC champion.

Two other Group of 5 schools were ranked this week - No. 21 Appalachian State and No. 24 Navy.

Air Force (10-2, 7-1) was left out of this week's playoff rankings, despite being ranked No. 25 in both the AP Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll.

HENDERSON QB1

Aside from season-ending injuries, Boise State has not made any significant changes on its depth chart since the start of the season. That changed on Monday, when the depth chart was updated to put Jaylon Henderson as the No. 1 quarterback heading into the Mountain West championship game.

After Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord both suffered injuries, Henderson went 3-0 as as a starter and finished the regular season with 820 passing yards, 9 touchdowns and just one interception. He added 89 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Asked by KTVB's Jay Tust if fans should read anything into the depth chart change, Harsin said that Henderson has earned it.

"I think Jaylon has proven himself," he said, hinting that we could see more than one QB get playing time on Saturday.

"I think all those guys deserve to play, so get ready," he said. "Get ready to play, and go out there and perform. If it's all three playing, it's all three playing."

The last time all three quarterbacks played in the same game? It was on Oct. 12 against Hawai'i.

"All three of them were in the game plan. That was by design," Harsin said. "All those guys are able to play, all those guys are capable of going out there and executing, then we'll utilize them.

"All those guys contributed to a really good performance that night," he added.

KTVB sports analyst Tom Scott writes in his Scott Slant column that the team has really responded to the senior signal caller.

"The title game against Hawaii is a fitting stage for Henderson. His first significant non-garbage time action of his career came in the 59-37 win over the Rainbow Warriors in October, when he threw his only other touchdown pass. It was then that we knew Henderson was not just a kneel-down quarterback, as he went 6-of-10 for 82 yards and the TD in the heat of the battle. That’s the night Bachmeier suffered his hip injury, and after the game, there was never a thought that Cord wouldn’t be the replacement while Bachmeier was on the shelf. And that’s the way it went at BYU, the Broncos’ only loss of the season. But when both QBs were unavailable for the New Mexico game, the story of the 2019 season turned in a way no one could have predicted."

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN

Saturday's game marks Boise State's fourth appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game since its inception in 2013. It also marks the third-straight year the Broncos have hosted the game.

The Broncos' fourth appearance in the title game is tied with Fresno State for the most in the league, and the three-straight trips to the game is a first for any team.

Hawai'i is making its first appearance in a conference championship game since joining the Mountain West in 2012. The Rainbow Warriors won four conference championships in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) - which did not have an official championship game. The most recent title for the team came in 2010 when Hawai'i shared the championship with Boise State and Nevada.

Here's a look at the MWC title game history:

2019: Hawai'i vs. Boise State (TBD)

2018: Fresno State vs. Boise State (19-16 Bulldogs win)

2017: Fresno State vs. Boise State (17-14 Broncos win)

2016: San Diego State vs. Wyoming (27-24 Aztecs win)

2015: Air Force vs. San Diego State (27-24 Aztecs win)

2014: Fresno State vs. Boise State (28-14 Broncos win)

2013: Utah State vs. Fresno State (24-17 Bulldogs win)

