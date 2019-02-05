COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you are a Boise State football fan, get ready for another season filled with Friday night games.

The Mountain West Conference announced it national TV package Thursday for the upcoming 2019 football season, and the thing that jumps out is there are three Friday games for the Broncos.

Between ESPN networks and CBS Sports Network, 44 football games featuring Mountain West team will be broadcast nationally.

The MW’s national TV slate features 33 conference games.

Boise State will host Marshall on Friday, Sept 6. The game airs on ESPN2. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. MT.

The Mountain West opener between Boise State and Air Force will be played on Friday, Sept. 20. It will also be broadcast on ESPN2.

ESPN kick times and specific outlets for the first three weeks of the season are anticipated by mid-June, while the remaining kick times and outlets will be determined during the course of the regular season.

Additional broadcasts will be announced in the coming months.

Other Broncos games scheduled for broadcast are:

Boise State at UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network

Hawai’i at Boise State on Saturday, Oct. 12, game time to be determined on ESPN networks

Boise State at San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN

Wyoming at Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 9, game time to be announced on ESPN networks

New Mexico at Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 16, game time to be announced on ESPN networks

Boise State at Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8:30 p.m. MT on CBSSN

Boise State at Colorado State on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1:30 p.m. on CBSSN

Click on the link for a full look at the Mountain West’s televised football games.