Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State

The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week. On Wednesday, the Broncos beat out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner.

Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North Texas over the summer. But at the Frisco Bowl, he likely tipped his hand that he was able to flip to the Broncos.

"When I saw that on the news, I was jaw-dropped," Wagner told KTVB. "It was an on-going joke around [my high school] that that game was called The Matt Wagner Bowl, not the Frisco Bowl, because that was ultimately the two schools that I was down to in my recruitment."

"I did end up going," Wagner said. "I did choose to sit on the Boise State side."

The recruiting process between Wagner and Boise State started back in the spring. Boise State tight end coach Nate Potter traveled down to Texas and watched Wagner play. While Potter expressed interest at the time, he left Texas without extending an offer to Wagner.

Eventually, Boise State's interest in Wagner picked back up early in the fall. Wagner hauled in 45 catches for 557 yards and 5 touchdowns for Rock Hill, and in late October, the Broncos finally extended an official offer.

Just over week late, Wagner traveled to Idaho for the first time ever to make an official visit.

"They really make you feel wanted and loved in Boise," Wagner said. "When I went on my official visit in early November, I honestly knew. The decision was made right there. That was my home. And it felt really really good."

"Props to [Deontrae] Cooper, coach Potter, and [Andy] Avalos for the welcoming and the hospitality when I was up there," Wagner said. "They really made it feel like home to me. And they've obviously been constantly on me, calling every week, and I just love it. I love how much they wanted me."