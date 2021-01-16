Matt Miller to remain at Boise State, will continue to oversee wide receivers

First-year head coach Andy Avalos announced that he will retain Miller on his new staff, overseeing the position he once starred at for the Broncos.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State legendary wide receiver Matt Miller is staying put at his alma mater.

Miller is still the all-time record-holder for career receptions at Boise State, racking up 244 grabs from 2011-14. The former Broncos team captain currently ranks No. 3 in program history in both career receiving yards (3,049) and receiving touchdowns (29). Were it not for a season-ending injury in the sixth game of his senior season, his totals would've been even more impressive.

Miller went undrafted in 2014 but earned a mini-camp tryout with the Denver Broncos later that summer. Unfortunately his NFL opportunity was short lived. Mounting injuries eventually pushed him into retirement.

The Montana-native found his way back into the game just one year later as an offensive quality control assistant at Montana State. The Bobcats then hired head coach Jeff Choate the next offseason, and Miller received his first full-time coaching offer at just 24 years of age.

Choate made Miller his wide receivers coach, a position he held until the middle for the 2018 season. That's when Miller was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Bobcats would go on a run to the FCS Playoffs that year, making it all the way to the second round. In 2019, Miller's first full campaign as offensive coordinator, Montana State led the Big Sky in rushing yards (258.1 yards per game) and ranked 25th nationally in total offense (426.5 yards per game), and made it to the FCS semi-finals.

During the 2020 offseason, a shuffle on the Boise State coaching staff provided Miller an opportunity to return to the City of Trees. Then-offensive coordinator Zak Hill left for Arizona State, so former head coach Bryan Harsin promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. On Jan. 16, 2021, Harsin then named Miller his wide receivers coach.

Under Miller's tutelage, junior Khalil Shakir turned in one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in the FBS this year. His 7.4 receptions per game ranked 10th in the FBS and were a Mountain West-best. He also averaged 123.9 yards from scrimmage per game, 7th best amongst FBS wide receivers.