Game Tracker: Boise State opens 2022 campaign at Oregon State

Bronco Nation can keep up with the score, updates and highlights from Saturday's showdown at Reser Stadium with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Year No. 2 of the Andy Avalos era at Boise State has finally arrived. The Broncos kick off the 2022 campaign Saturday against Oregon State, looking to reestablish their foundation with a clean slate.

The matchup is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. Avalos said facing the Beavers is a "huge challenge" to start the season, considering Oregon State's growth under head coach Jonathan Smith.

Boise State last faced off with Oregon State in 2016. The Broncos left Reser Stadium with a 38-24 win, thanks to Jeremy McNichols' 208 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Now, facing a Pac-12 opponent builds extra hype for Bronco Nation, as college football realignment rumors and expectations following 2021's 7-5 finish swirl around the Boise State football program.

In fall camp, the Boise State coaching staff created the mentality of 'every job is up for grabs.' While it may sound cliché, the message paid dividends.

According to Avalos, the competitive environment provided "tremendous improvement with the overall consistency with how they work."

The Broncos return their dynamic backfield duo in signal caller Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani. Boise State enters 2022 with an improved offensive line, with center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez back in the fold and Washington State transfer Cade Beresford lining up at right tackle.

At wide receiver, coach Matt Miller's group looks to replace the production of Khalil Shakir with a handful of high-potential players. Billy Bowens, Latrell Caples and Stefan Cobbs will start Saturday's game out wide.

Defensively, Boise State returns a physical and experienced front four, including Scott Matlock, Demitri Washington and Weber State transfer George Tarlas. Ezekiel Noa leads the linebacker group, alongside D.J. Schramm, who will carry the hammer out of the Reser Stadium tunnel Saturday.

Boise State's secondary could be the 2022's squad best position group, and not only because of standout safety JL Skinner. With Tyreque Jones now in the nickel spot, Rodney Robinson will start opposite of Skinner.

The Broncos also return starting cornerbacks Markel Reed and Caleb Biggers.