Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and players discuss the loss to rival BYU: 'It's embarrassing'

Both wide receiver Khalil Shakir and coach Harsin emphasized that there shouldn't be a major dropoff in play between starting and backup quarterbacks.

BOISE, Idaho — After the Boise State Broncos take on the ninth-ranked BYU Cougars, watch KTVB's live stream of the team's post-game press conference.

Coach Bryan Harsin and several Boise State players react to the disappointing outcome of this season's edition of their rivalry with BYU.

Boise State lost to BYU 51 to 17 after quarterback Jack Sears went out of the game after the first drive for the Broncos, leaving the offense with little experience left under center.

Friday's loss was the Broncos' worst home loss since 1996.

"At the end of the day it's embarrassing," Coach Bryan Harsin said. "And there's a lesson right there in itself. Right. I mean that really comes down to that, that's a part of our performance that we can control coaches, players, everybody. And at some point, we've all been embarrassed before. At some point like what do you take away from that, or how do you not let that happen to you.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was the first Boise State player to meet with the Treasure Valley sports media following the game. He praised both backup freshman quarterbacks who stepped in for Sears, Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters. But he also emphasized that there shouldn't be a major dropoff in production between starting and backup quarterbacks.

"We need to make sure that guys are locked in throughout the whole week and that there's no messing around because you never know the number is gonna be calling in tonight those guys numbers got called and I think they played well before first games getting that action, and actually running off but as a whole. We have a lot of work to do," he said.

The junior receiver had ten receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Shakir added, "We shouldn't have much of a drop but we're going to say we're going to be a top tier team, we have to do more, we have to work harder, we have to put in the work and throughout the whole week, and it has to be from start to finish from Sunday, till the day we play on we have to be off we'll go in and just kind of do extra."

Linebacker Riley Whimpey said flatly that the loss stings and that the team needs to learn from this loss and move onto Colorado State.

"I feel like I definitely didn't play up to the standard that I usually do play at, and, you know, at the end of the day, you just gotta have a short memory and go to the next but you know I'm going to be doing a lot of reflecting myself in. In, you know, finding areas that I can improve on in my personal game," he said.

"We didn't play up to the standard ... it's embarrassing ... hopefully that won't ever happen again."



- #BoiseState LB Riley Whimpey — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 7, 2020

The senior racked up four solo tackles, five assisted tackles and two tackles for loss.