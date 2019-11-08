BOISE, Idaho — Update at 7:05 p.m.: The practice is still ongoing and the press conference is delayed.

Fall camp for the Boise State football team is underway and Head Coach Byran Harsin is holding a press conference at 7 p.m. after the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Boise State's season opener is on Aug. 31 against the Florida State Seminoles in a neutral site game in Jacksonville, FL.

Since fall camp started, the Broncos' still have lingering questions surrounding several key positions: quarterback and running back.

The quarterback competition is wide open due to a lack of returning players with much experience, injuries, and new recruits.

Sophomore Chase Cord has the most experience out of all the quarterbacks on the roster but is coming back from an ACL tear. Other names to look out for are freshmen Hank Bachmeier and Kaiden Bennett, both highly touted recruits coming out of high school.

MORE: Boise State football: Not many clues at QB so far

The race for the starting running back position is just as wide open, as sophomore Andrew Van Buren returns as the team's leading rusher but the Broncos' also added depth to the running back position with four-star George Holani and four/three-star Keegan Duncan from Declo, Idaho.

As the start of the college football season inches closer, Bronco Nation will get a clearer picture of the starters. The first scrimmage of fall camp will shed some light on some of the names and faces that Broncos will be cheering on this season.

Watch more Boise State Football:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist: