Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 4 p.m. MT Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State looks to clinch a trip to the Mountain West Championship for the first time under Andy Avalos Saturday against division foe Wyoming. A win over the Cowboys in Laramie sets up a title game at Albertsons Stadium Dec. 3.

Before diving too far into title-game talks, the Broncos must upend an impressive Wyoming squad in the bitter cold of War Memorial Stadium. When kickoff comes at 5 p.m. MT Saturday, the wind chill is expected to be near 0 degrees.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 78.9% chance to defeat Wyoming, with a consensus 14-point spread among Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Cowboys and Broncos matchup with the same 7-3 overall record and identical results against common opponents Air Force, BYU, Colorado State and New Mexico. A Wyoming win gives the Cowboys the Mountain Division tiebreaker ahead of next week's regular season finale.

Saturday's game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

