Jonah Dalmas returning to Boise State for senior season

One of the nation's top kickers is returning to The Blue for his senior season. Dalmas' 54 career field goals is just 13 shy of the Boise State record.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — One of the best kickers in college football is planning to return to The Blue next season. On Thursday, senior-to-be Jonah Dalmas announced on Twitter he will suit up for Boise State in 2023.

"Can't wait to keep this uniform on for Senior Year! 2023, let’s run it," Dalmas said in the social media post.

Dalmas was successful on 23-of-27 (85.2%) of his field goal attempts this season and racked up 117 points. The former Rocky Mountain High School standout was also a perfect 48-of-48 on point-after attempts.

The Meridian native has 54 career field goals to his name, which is only 13 shy of the Boise State football record. Dalmas is also a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist. The award recognizes the NCAA's best placekicker.

He will certainly receive deserved hype from national media outlets this summer. Before the 2022 campaign, Dalmas was named a Preseason All-Mountain West First Team honoree by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Dalmas won the 2016-2017 Gatorade State Soccer Player of the Year for the Grizzlies. He graduated from Rocky Mountain in 2017. That fall, he left for a two-year church mission in Riverside, California.

After returning to the Treasure Valley, Dalmas said he was able to get in contact with some of Boise State's coaches, who decided to give him a 14-day tryout. Dalmas was added to the Broncos' roster after only a few days of the tryout period.

Dalmas earned the starting kicking job for Boise State in the fall of 2020. In 2021, Dalmas made a program-record 26 field goals, the second-most in Mountain West history.

Cant wait to keep this uniform on for Senior Year!🙏🏼 2023, let’s run it. #BoiseStateFootball2023 pic.twitter.com/LMMn2pOEll — Jonah Dalmas (@JonahDalmas35) January 5, 2023