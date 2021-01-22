Kharyee Marshall returns to Boise State as a defensive analyst

Marshall returns to his alma mater again. He served as a graduate assistant from 2018-19.

Former Boise State football player Kharyee Marshall is returning to the City of Trees; again.

On Thursday, new head football coach Andy Avalos announced that Marshall will be a defensive analyst for the Broncos.

“Having spent time with Kharyee both here at our alma mater and also at Oregon, I see a bright future for him in coaching. I’m excited to be able to bring his family back home, where he put blood, sweat and tears into this program, and I’m elated to watch him continue to grow in this profession while also mentoring the next wave of this brotherhood.”

This will be Marshall's third stint at Boise State in just over a decade. He played for the Broncos from 2009-2013, then returned as a defensive graduate assistant in 2018. He would serve in that same role the following year, too, helping STUD Curtis Weaver, DE Chase Hatada, DT David Moa and NT Sonatane Lui garner All-Mountain West honors.

“I’m excited to be back at my alma mater, working with the program that played a major role in who I am today,” Marshall said. “I’m thankful for Coach Avalos giving me the opportunity to give back to it, and to the student-athletes, our coaches bring into this brotherhood. This is a great community, a great university and a great program, and my wife and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back.”

In between his previous two stops on The Blue, Marshall spent four years on Mike Moroski's staff at the College of Idaho. During his time in Caldwell, Marshall oversaw defensive ends (2014-15) and cornerbacks (2016) before taking over as the defensive line coach in 2017.

Kharyee Marshall started his coaching career at the College of Idaho.



He was apart of Mike Moroski's staff when the Yotes re-started their program in 2014.



He coached defensive ends (2014-15), cornerbacks (2016) and the defensive line (2017).#BSUMarshall



(📸Liza Safford) pic.twitter.com/YJQFFkP3Bw — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 21, 2021

Marshall was instrumental in helping the Yotes rebuilding their program, one that had been on hiatus since 1977. Following three straight four-win seasons upon their restart, Marshall was part of the staff that led the College of Idaho to their first winning season since 1969.

Last year, Marshall left Boise State to reunited with Avalos at the University of Oregon. Marshall, again, was in a defensive graduate assistant role with the Ducks.

This is the second time that Marshall has returned to #BoiseState in a coaching role.



From 2018-19, he served a graduate assistant at #BoiseState.



He left in 2020, reuniting with Avalos as a graduate assistant at #Oregon.#BSUMarshall pic.twitter.com/1AKJXI4N3H — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 21, 2021

Marshall first arrived at Boise State during their second Fiesta Bowl run. He redshirted on a team that went 14-0 and finished the season ranked No. 4 in the country. Over the next four seasons, Marshall helped the Broncos to a 43-9 record, winning 29 of 31 conference games and two conference championships. His most productive season was his final season. He started all 13 games and finished tied for second on the team with 6.5 tackles-for-loss.

Marshall married his wife, Julia, in 2016. Recently they announced on Twitter that they are expecting their first child in April.