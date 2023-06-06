Kellen Moore named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot for second-straight year

"You could see the confidence and every time we stepped onto that field, no matter the situation, we always knew 11 would bring us home," Jeron Johnson said.

BOISE, Idaho — For the second-straight year, Boise State football's favorite son is back on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Early Tuesday morning, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame revealed a list of 80 players that will be up for induction in 2023. Kellen Moore is one of the headline names on the list, at least in KTVB's eyes.

It's been 11 years since Moore last took a snap in college, yet he is still the winningest quarterback in the history of the college game with a record of 50-3.

Moore's 142 career touchdown passes rank No. 2 on the all-time list and he sits at No. 6 in passing yards with 14,667.

To be considered for the College Football Hall of Fame, former players have to be at least 10 years removed from playing, but not more than 50. You also need "First-Team All-American honors" on your resume.

The former Boise State great, obviously, checks all those boxes.

There are 10 total quarterbacks up for nomination. Much like Moore, a number of the signal-callers on the ballot were Heisman finalists. Florida alumnus Tim Tebow is the only member of the group to take home the hardware.

Over 5.5 million individuals have played college football. Amongst that group, only 1,056 are currently in the Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class will be revealed in early 2023. The official induction ceremony won't take place until December 2023.

If it were up to former Boise State assistant coach and legendary Bronco safety, Jeron Johnson, this decision would be a no-brainer.

"I don't know about everyone else, but there's one play that I remember and I'm like 'this kid's the real deal.' When we were in Autzen [Stadium], we were at Oregon and he threw that no look pass and took the pressure, took the hit and threw that pass - a comeback route - to [Jeremy] Childs on the sideline," Johnson described. "[Moore] laid on his chest and fist pumped, like 'oh yeah,' that was the moment for me.

"Seeing him so composed in the atmosphere we were in - as a freshman - he went in, handled business and he was just confident. You could see the confidence and every time we stepped onto that field, no matter the situation, always knew 11 would bring us home."

In the win over Oregon Sept. 20, 2008 that Johnson is referring to, Moore finished with three touchdowns and 386 passing yards. The young lefty only threw one interception on 37 passing attempts to lead the Broncos to a 37-32 win over the Ducks.

The full list of players named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot can be viewed by clicking here.