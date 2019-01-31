DALLAS — It's official: Kellen Moore will take over as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator.

The announcement was made by the organization Thursday morning, two weeks after the team parted ways with former OC Scott Linehan.

Moore, 29, played for Boise State from 2008 - 201, finishing his collegiate career as the winningest quarterback in FBS history with a 50-3 overall record.

He also holds the record for most passing yards (14,667) in program history.

After college, Moore went undrafted, but was later signed by the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 2012.

Moore became a Cowboy in 2015, where he served as the backup quarterback for Dak Prescott.

He played in three games in 2015 regular season following injury tp then-starting quarterback Tony Romo.

In the second and final start of his NFL career, Moore threw for 435 yards, the 6th most in a single-game in Cowboys franchise history.

Before the start of the 2016 season, an ankle injury ended his playing career.

He then took over as the quarterbacks coach, where he has worked closely with current starting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jon Kitna will take over as the Cowboys' new quarterback coach.