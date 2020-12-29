Decoding Jerry Jones: Owner hints Kellen Moore may be on the move

In his weekly radio show, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may be on the move.

FRISCO, Texas — In his weekly radio show, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may be on the move.

On Monday, Moore confirmed his interest in the head coaching job at his alma mater, Boise State. It opened up when former Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin took the head coaching job at Auburn.

“Obviously, Boise is a unique one for me, special to me,” said Moore, who starred at quarterback for Broncos. “I love that place. Obviously, just going through the process right now. I’m just focused on this game. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us.”

When Jones was asked about it Tuesday morning on “105.3FM The Fan,” the question was prefaced with the fact that Cowboys Chief Operation Officer Stephen Jones said Moore should exhibit patience. That prompted Jones to bring up one of his favorite cartoons.

"You’ve asked specifically about Kellen and I’m reluctant to be a little funny,” said the Cowboys owner. "But I’d say this to anyone, remember the two buzzards sitting on the limb. And one’s got his neck turned about looking at the other one and says, ‘patience my ass, I’m gonna kill something.’ I’m not really demeaning patience, you gotta have it, I guess. The bottom line is when it’s there take it, and if it’s not there sometimes, go rustle it up."

I dug up the cartoon Jerry Jones referred to when considering the possibility of Cowboys OC Kellen Moore taking over at Boise St.



Without coming right out and saying it, Jones sure sounds as though he would understand if Moore would make the move.

The 32-yard-old Cowboys assistant coach is somewhat of a cult hero at Boise where he produced an eye-popping 50-3 record as a starter, leaving the school as the winningest quarterback in college football history. While the lure of that job is irresistibly strong, Moore steered things toward his immediate concerns.

“I don’t think it’s fair to comment right now too much about it,” Moore said.