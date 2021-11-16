How to watch New Mexico vs. Boise State on Saturday

The Broncos will honor the seniors and upperclassmen on Saturday night for Senior Night, the last time seniors will play on The Blue.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is from Andy Avalos' weekly press conference on Monday, Nov. 15.

In another blink-and-you'll-miss-it college football season, Senior Night is nearly here for the Boise State football team. When the Broncos defend The Blue on Saturday night against New Mexico, it will likely be the last time the team's seniors and fifth-year players will play at Albertsons Stadium in their collegiate football careers.

At 7 p.m. MT Saturday, Nov. 20, the Boise State Broncos (6-4, 4-2 MWC) are set to take on the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 1-5 MWC). The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1, available on cable, satellite and live TV streaming services.

Scroll down to find out what channel FS1 is on for different television providers and other ways to keep up with the game.

The Broncos will honor 24 players Saturday night. During his weekly press conference, head coach Andy Avalos teased to some of the festivities by mentioning that Bronco Nation should arrive at Albertsons Stadium early, well before kickoff.

"There will be some things too that we are even working to improve for this last opportunity at home in the pregame and what that atmosphere of that environment looks like, so we'd invite everyone out to come out and even get in the stadium a little bit earlier because it is Senior Night," Avalos said. "That's what I'll leave it at for that."

ON TV

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 146 / 1146 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Cox: Channel 78

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the FOX SPORTS app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.