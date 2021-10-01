How to watch Boise State vs. Nevada on Saturday

It's Homecoming Week in Bronco Nation as Boise State prepares to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack Saturday, Oct. 2 on the Blue Turf.

BOISE, Idaho — Following an amazing performance from the Boise State defense against Utah State last week, the Broncos are gearing up for another game against University of Nevada-Reno.

The Broncos enter week five of their conference slate of games with a 2-2 record after beating Utah State 27-3. They are currently 1-0 in Mountain West Conference play.

Nevada is 3rd in the Mountain West Conference's West division with a win-loss record of 2-1. The game against Boise State is the first conference game of the season for the Wolf Pack.

Kickoff against Nevada at Albertson Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 2.

ON TV

The game will be televised on FS1. Here's where to find that channel on cable and satellite services. Availability may vary based on your subscription package:

Sparklight (formerly CableOne): 146/1146 (HD)

Cox: 78 (Contour TV Preferred and Ultimate packages only)

DirecTV: 219

Dish Network: 150

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

FS1 is available on TV streaming packages such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. The game also will stream live on the FOX SPORTS app, available in Apple and Android app stores. That service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAMEDAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live on KTVB Channel 7.1 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT Saturday. Join Jay Tust and Will Hall for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup. KTVB's sports team will feature interviews and updates from former and current players during the show.

Editor's Note: To never miss a beat of Boise State football news this season, make sure to download the KTVB app for the latest updates, stories and scores.