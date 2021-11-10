How to watch Boise State vs. Air Force on Saturday

When Boise State returns to The Blue to take on Air Force, the Broncos will be looking to build on their win against BYU last week.

Going into week seven of the college football regular season, the Boise State Broncos are now back at .500 with a 3-3 record and will be looking to keep up the sudden mid-season momentum from beating a Top 10 team last week on the road.

Last weekend, the Broncos upset the then-No. 10 BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT, 26-17. Now, Boise State (3-3, 1-1) will return to the friendly confines of Albertsons Stadium to defend The Blue in a Mountain West Conference matchup.

Boise State will play the Air Force Academy Falcons (5-1, 2-1) on The Blue in a Mountain Division showdown under the lights.

The Broncos' conference game against the Falcons is slated for 7 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 16. The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1. Scroll down to find more details on channel information and other ways to keep up with the game.

The announcers for the broadcast on Fox Sports 1 will be Corey Provus and Mark Helfrich.

ON TV

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 146 / 1146 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Cox: Channel 78

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the FOX SPORTS app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

