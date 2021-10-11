What channel is Boise State's game against Wyoming on?

After a 40-14 rout of the Fresno State Bulldogs, the Broncos return to Boise to defend The Blue against the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night.

After back-to-back road games for the Boise State football team, the Broncos will return to The Blue and look to snap their three-game losing streak at home when they take on the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday night.

The Broncos (5-4, 3-2) enter Friday night's Mountain West Conference game riding a two-game winning streak, their longest of the year, and will try to extend that streak to three against the Cowboys (5-4, 1-4).

Last week, Boise State routed Fresno State 40 -14 in front of a sold-out Bulldog Stadium.

The Cowboys' 2021 season has swung in wildly different directions. After starting the season 4-0, Wyoming then lost four-straight conference games, including a 17-0 shutout at the hands of Fresno State. Wyoming snapped their losing streak after the Cowboys beat Colorado State 31-17 last week to improve to 5-4 on the season.

For the Broncos, the 2021 season has been unusual with their worst start since 2001 and longest home-losing streak since the 1996-1997 seasons.

However, what head coach Andy Avalos is cooking up in the Bleymaier Football Center has simmered through ten weeks and is starting to form a solid three-course meal with a healthy junior running back George Holani back to lead a balanced offense, a beefy and hard-hitting defense, and a special teams that add a perfect kick at the end.

In Las Vegas, Boise State is favored over Wyoming by 13.5 and as of Wednesday afternoon, the over/under is set at 48-5 points.

The game is scheduled to be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 12. Scroll down for more ways to stream or keep up with the game.

ON TV

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 146 / 1146 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Cox: Channel 78

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the FOX SPORTS app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

