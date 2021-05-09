How to watch Boise State play UTEP on Friday

The Broncos' home opener will air on one of the Fox Sports channels, thanks to the Mountain West Conference's new TV deal.

After a close loss to the University of Central Florida on the road in week one, the Boise State University Broncos will return to Albertsons Stadium in week two to defend The Blue in their 2021 home opener against the University of Texas-El Paso.

It's been nearly 20 years since the Broncos and the UTEP Miners faced off but this unique non-conference matchup will likely be a refresher for newer members of Bronco Nation on Boise State's days in the Western Athletic Conference during the early 2000s. This week two game will also likely be a blast from the past for long-time members of Bronco Nation since Boise State will likely impose their will on both sides of the ball against a UTEP team that has struggled in recent years.

In one of the later kickoffs this season, the Broncos' home opener is set to start on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1. Scroll down to find channel information and other ways to keep up with the game.

The announcing crew for the game has yet to be announced.

ON TV

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 146 / 1146 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Cox: Channel 78

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the FOX SPORTS app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

