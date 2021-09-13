How to watch Boise State play Oklahoma State on Saturday

In this week three matchup, the 1-1 Broncos host the 2-0 Cowboys in one of the most anticipated home games in recent memory.

After returning to The Blue in week two, the Boise State football team improved to 1-1 on the season with a big 13-54 win over UTEP. The Broncos showed their potential against the Miners last Friday night but Boise State will need to put their mettle to the test against the Oklahoma State University Cowboys in week three.

In this week three matchup, the 1-1 Broncos host the 2-0 Cowboys in one of the most anticipated home games in recent memory. In Las Vegas, Boise State is favored by five points.

In another late evening game, the Broncos' upcoming home game is scheduled to start on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:00 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1. Scroll down to find channel information and other ways to keep up with the game.

The play-by-play announcer and the analyst for the game have yet to be announced by Fox Sports.

ON TV

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 146 / 1146 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Cox: Channel 78

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the FOX SPORTS app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

