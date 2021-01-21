Kent Riddle will return to Boise State for his 13th season

Riddle is the longest tenure assistant on the Broncos coaching staff

The longest tenured assistant coach on the previous Boise State coaching staff will carry that title over to the new one.

Assistant coach Kent Riddle will return to Boise State for an eighth consecutive season and his thirteenth overall with the Broncos, sources have confirmed to KTVB.

Following six seasons at Army (1995-2000), Riddle first arrived at Boise State in 2001. He then left for Colorado in 2006, when Dan Hawkins took over at the Buffaloes head coach. Riddle coached tight ends and special teams during his five-year run in Boulder.

In 2011, Riddle joined the coaching staff at North Texas. He was then hired away by Bryan Harsin when he accepted the head coach position at Arkansas State. Those two would spend the next eight seasons coaching side-by-side.

When Riddle returned to Boise State in 2014, he oversaw the running back position. That fall Jay Ajayi turned in one of the most unique seasons in college football history. He led the Broncos to a Fiesta Bowl win and became the first player in FBS history with at least 1,800-yards rushing and 500-yards receiving in a single season.

In 2015, Riddle transitioned to tight ends coach. Over the next six seasons, he coached Jake Roh and John Bates, two All-Mountain West tight ends, as well as Chase Blakley, Alec Dhaenens, Garrett Collingham and Matt Pistone, all key contributors to the Boise State offense.

Riddle also helped junior-to-be Riley Smith transition from quarterback to tight end this past season. Smith started five of seven games and ended up third on the team in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (155).

The 50-year-old former Oregon State quarterback is the oldest member of the new Boise State coaching staff. With over 25 years of coaching in the collegiate ranks, the native of Iowa City, IA, is also the most experience Broncos coach.