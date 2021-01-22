Keane hired as offensive line coach at Boise State

Keane previously played and coached with new Broncos offensive coordinator Tim Plough at UC Davis.

BOISE -- Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos is adding yet another assistant from the UC Davis program to his staff in Boise.

Former Aggie offensive line coach Tim Keane is moving to the City of Trees to serve in the same capacity for the Broncos.

The move reunites Keane with new Broncos offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The two played together at UC Davis from 2003-06, and coached together with the Aggies from 2016-2000. Plough was the play-caller in Davis the last three years, working as close as ever with Keane, who was the run game coordinator in addition to being the offensive line coach.

Keane started his coaching career at his alma mater in 2007, assisting Mike Moroski, the Aggies offensive line coach at the time. Keane then moved to New Orleans, La., for two years, serving as a graduate assistant at Tulane University.

Keane returned to UC Davis to coach along the line in 2010, then left to re-join forces with Moroski at College of Idaho in 2013. The Yotes had just reinstated their football program after a 37-year hiatus.

"He's a great person. I had complete trust in him," said Moroski. "The carrot for Tim Keane to come to the College of Idaho was to be the offensive coordinator and to call the plays.

"Tim was the perfect first offensive coordinator for me and I knew that would be the case," Moroski said.

Moroski and Keane built the program from scratch. They didn't even play games that initial fall, a season that was referred to as "Zero Year." The players that were on campus that year redshirted and established a foundation for the program.

Even more players arrived in the summer of the 2014, and later that year, the College of Idaho would officially kick of their season. With Keane calling plays, the Yotes boasted the fifth ranked rushing attack in the Frontier Conference and managed to win four games.

They took another step on offense the following year. They finished fifth in the league in scoring offense (28.5) and third in total offense (410.4). Moroski firmly believes that Keane's coaching style is a big reason for their improvement.

"He is one of the most patient people on the face of the earth," said Moroski. "He is extremely studious and practical.

"He's a great teacher. He's student of the game. He gets along with people greatly, namely his players," added Moroski. "He knows who he is. He has a certain quiet self-confidence about him that enables him to be a great teacher of the game."

Keane's success would lead him back to UC Davis in 2016. The Aggies were a program on the rise in the Big Sky Conference, and in 2018, they qualified for the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. Coaching one of the youngest offensive lines in the league, Keane's group only allowed 0.86 sacks per game, a program-best since joining the Big Sky in 2012. The Aggies also established program records for rushing yards (2,159) and rushing touchdowns (27) in 2018.